The Fantastic Four: First Steps is counting days until its release, and the first reactions have also been revealed recently. However, pre-sales are slow at the box office in China. It is lagging behind what Superman collected at the same point in time. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s film needs to pick up pace to avoid the same fate as James Gunn’s latest release. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU film premiered at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in LA and received positive reviews from the critics. According to reports, a sequel is in development. It is the first film in MCU’s Phase Six, and after an underwhelming Phase Five, this film needs to turn the tide. It will also set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. As for the movie, it takes place in a different universe and not in the main MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps pre-sales collection in China after 5 days

According to the report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a slow trend in the first four days of pre-sales in China. However, it picked up a little on Monday, the 5th day of its pre-sales. But it still trailed behind many major Hollywood films’ 5-day pre-sales cume. After 5 days of pre-sales, the MCU flick hits a modest $200K cume after the fifth day. However, it should be kept in mind that currently 15K screenings are with pre-sales, and it would grow as more screenings become available.

5-day pre-sales breakdown

July 24, Thursday previews – $35K

July 25, Friday, opening day – $117K

July 26, Saturday – $41K

July 27, Sunday – $7K

Total – $200K

Trails behind Superman’s collection after five days of pre-sales

The DC flick Superman was released last week and collected $231K after five days of pre-sales in China. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is behind the DC movie by $31K. It is also trailing behind the 5-day cumes of other Hollywood movies as well.

Comparison with other films’ 5-day pre-sales numbers

1. Deadpool and Wolverine – $1.5 million

2. Dune 2 – $660K

3. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $528K

4. Aquaman 2 – $518K

5. Jurassic World Rebirth – $290K

6. Superman – $231K

7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $200K

Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team will be released on July 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

