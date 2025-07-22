Cinema is one of the most significant forms of entertainment for people, and we are halfway through 2025. It had a slow start for Hollywood films, and after six months, it witnessed a billion-dollar movie with Lilo & Stitch. Meanwhile, the theaters are bustling with multiple biggies, performing strongly worldwide, including Superman. The DC film has achieved yet another feat, cracking the top 10 2025 highest-grossing films list, which is ruled by Ne Zha 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Chinese animated feature is a global phenomenon that will force distributors to change their strategy. The Ne Zha sequel collected over $2 billion from China alone. It has ruled isolated at the #1 spot for months. The second highest-grossing film in this list is trailing behind by over $1 billion.

Superman enters the top 10 highest-grossers of 2025 worldwide.

The new DC movie Superman has been received well by viewers and critics, which is reflected in its box office collection. It opened with a $125.02 million collection at the North American box office. After spending over two weekends at the cinemas, James Gunn’s movie collected $236.2 million domestically and $173.1 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide collection is $409.33 million.

Superman left behind Sinners and Thunderbolts* to enter the top 10 highest-grossers of the year. It is at #10, right behind Captain America 4’s $415.3 million. The dynamics will soon change, and the DC movie will climb the list further.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 (China) – $2.2 billion Lilo and Stitch (USA) – $1.01 billion A Minecraft Movie (USA) – $955.2 million Jurassic World: Rebirth (USA) – $648 million How to Train Your Dragon (USA) – $588.9 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (USA) – $588.8 million Detective Chinatown 1900 (China) – $506.6 million F1 (USA) – $460.8 million Captain America 4 (USA) – $415.3 million Superman (USA) – $406.8 million

