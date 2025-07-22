Superman is coming after Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8’s collection after hitting a significant milestone in IMAX screens. It achieved this global IMAX milestone in its second weekend only. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan’s film will soon lose them to the upcoming MCU release. Keep scrolling for deets.

The DC film is trending for all the right reasons now, and no matter how much some people bashed it before release, it is shutting them down with its box office collections. It has also become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. In the upcoming weekend, it will hit $500 million but lose the IMAX screens this week.

Crosses the $50 million milestone worldwide in IMAX

According to reports, James Gunn’s DC movie collected a staggering amount from IMAX screenings after two weekends. Superman raked in $18.7 million overseas on its second weekend and $32.8 million in North America. Thus, it has crossed the $50 million milestone in IMAX. The DC flick hits a $51.4 million global cume in IMAX alone.

On track to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s IMAX haul

The DC movie is set to beat the IMAX haul of Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible 8 before leaving the IMAX theaters. It is less than $3 million away from the IMAX haul of MI 8. For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $53.2 million from the IMAX screenings before losing them to How to Train Your Dragon.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

James Gunn‘s DC movie collected $58.45 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office, bringing the domestic cume to $236.2 million. Internationally, the collection stands at the $173.1 million mark. Adding to its domestic total, its worldwide collection is $409.33 million. It is on track to beat the global haul of Captain America 4. Superman was released in theaters on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $236.2 million

International – $173.1 million

Worldwide – $409.3 million

