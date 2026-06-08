Ram Charan’s Peddi continued its excellent run at the worldwide box office in its extended opening weekend. The film has crossed the 225 crore mark globally in just four days. It has also overtaken Rangasthalam to become Ram Charan’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally! Scroll below for detailed analysis.

Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 4

According to the latest update, Peddi has collected 231.43 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days. It accumulated 157.15 crore net in India, converting to 185.43 crore gross. The overseas collections stand at 46 crore.

Ram Charan starrer has made a fantastic entry into the 200 crore club. It surpassed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab (206.57 crore) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 worldwide. The sports action drama is now only behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (303.76 crore).

Beats Rangasthalam worldwide!

The record-breaking spree continues for Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial Peddi has officially overtaken Rangasthalam, which earned 212.05 crore gross globally. It is now Ram Charan’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. The sports action drama also marks his third outing in the 200 crore club, after RRR and Rangasthalam.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR will continue to be Ram Charan’s highest-grossing film in history with its global total of 1275.51 crore gross.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

RRR – 1275.51 crore Peddi – 231.43 crore (4 days) Rangasthalam – 212.05 crore Game Changer – 185.06 crore Magadheera – 132.65 crore

Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 157.15 crore

India gross: 185.43 crore

Overseas gross: 46 crore

Worldwide gross: 231.43 crore

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