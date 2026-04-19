Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited Kollywood releases of 2026. Since the first installment was a huge success globally, the anticipation for the sequel is really high. As expected, box office enthusiasts are already making big predictions about the film, and it also has the potential to emerge as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Amid this, the latest reports about its OTT deal are grabbing all the attention. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, Jailer grossed over 600 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of Kollywood. Even critically, the film was praised for its content, with Rajini playing an age-appropriate character. With such goodwill, there’s naturally a genuine interest in the sequel. Not just box office, but the biggie also has the potential to set new benchmarks in the streaming world. As a result, the film has secured a historic OTT deal with a streaming giant.

Jailer 2 makes history with its OTT deal

The latest reports suggest that the makers have finalized an OTT deal for Jailer 2 at a staggering 160 crore. Further, it has been learned that Amazon Prime has bagged post-theatrical streaming rights for the film in all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam). With such an amount, the magnum opus has secured the biggest-ever OTT deal in Kollywood history.

With 160 crore, Jailer 2 has surpassed Coolie (120 crore) by minting 33.33% more and topped the list of the biggest Kollywood OTT deals. This difference clearly indicates strong demand among streaming giants, considering it’s a potential all-time blockbuster.

Take a look at the biggest OTT deals of Kollywood:

Jailer 2 – 160 crore Coolie – 120 crore Leo – 120 crore Jana Nayagan – 110 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 110 crore Thug Life – 110 crore (renegotiated)

More about the film

The Jailer sequel is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. It also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. While there’s no official word about the film’s cost, the budget is reportedly above 300 crore.

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