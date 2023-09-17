After Kamal Haasan’s smashing comeback last year with Vikram, Rajinikanth has hit it out of the park with his Jailer, giving Kollywood its second highest-grossing film of all time. The film did wonders at the worldwide box office and has unleashed several record-breaking feats in the Tamil film industry. Keep reading to know more!
Rajini has always been a strong crowd-pulling force at ticket windows, but in the last few years, he had lost his touch. Despite crossing the 100 crore and 200 crore milestone, none of his films managed to turn out to be a big money spinner. Now, with the Nelson directorial, the superstar is back with a bang.
Jailer is already streaming on OTT, but it is still running successfully in theatres. Released ahead of Independence Day, the film has completed over a month in theatres and has gone past a number of records. As per the latest update, Jailer has earned a gigantic total of 605 crores gross at the worldwide box office.
Jailer is reportedly made at a whopping budget of 225 crores, which includes a hefty paycheque for Rajinikanth. If the cost is removed from the 605 crores collection, the film stands at massive returns of 380 crores, which equals 168.88% pure profit.
Recently, the producer, Kalanithi Maran (founder and chairman of Sun Group), gifted Rajinikanth an expensive BMW X7 car as a gesture to honour his contribution to Jailer’s success. He also gave a profit-sharing cheque to Thalaiva. Maran also gifted cars to director Nelson and music composer Anirudh.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
