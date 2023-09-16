Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has just scored a 50 day run at the box office. Released on 28th July, the film is still playing in theatres with at least a show allocated at some key multiplexes. This is despite the fact that Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 and Jawan have released after it. Still, theatres have shown trust in the film due to which it has managed some screen space for itself.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also scored a hat-trick for romantic films to celebrate 50 days in theatres. The trend started with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a surprise success at the box office.

This was followed by SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which also covered a good distance before arriving on OTT. Now, the Karan Johar film, which should be gearing up soon for its streaming as well, has entered its eighth week in theatres.

So far, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned 153.30 crores and though collections have come down to just a few lakhs in the week gone by, the fact is that it’s still there. The film continues to see some traction in theatres till 28th September when Fukrey arrives, and by then, it should manage to cross the 154 crores mark.

Of course, the score of 155 crores would have a better ring to it but then as far as at least the 150 crores mark has been crossed by the film, that’s good enough as well.

