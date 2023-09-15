Shah Rukh Khan Jawan has been performing like a beast at the Box Office ever since it was released. However, another film, which is holding the fort strongly is Rajinikath’s Jailer, which is refusing to finish the race yet. The film which is currently raking in 604.83 Crore gross worldwide has added another feather to its cap.

According to reports, Rajinikanth has broken records and has beaten Shah Rukh Khan as his Tamil film becomes the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Malaysia. The feat. is being celebrated by Rajini fans.

Jailer was released on August 10 and first held the fort strongly amid the Tsunami of Gadar 2 and intense waves of OMG 2. As the film performed brilliantly in the South circuits, it also earned good numbers worldwide. Later, it faced another havoc with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan but emerged victorious.

According to a distributor’s social media account, Jailer has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Malaysia and has overtaken all Indian films by a huge margin. Ayngaran International tweeted, “This is a moment which needs to be documented in History.”

According to the available data, Jailer surpassed Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dilwale to create this record. Till now, it was the Rohit Shetty Film which was ruling the Malaysian Box Office.

And the record-breaking continues 🔥 We are proud to announce that #Jailer has grossed the highest collection in Malaysia among all Indian films by a HUGE margin. A never before in history moment 🌟@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @sunpictures @karan_ayngaran pic.twitter.com/VLh4MttMQS — Ayngaran International (@Ayngaran_offl) September 13, 2023

For the unversed, Jailer is a dark comedy Tamil film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

