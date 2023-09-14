Jawan Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Atlee directorial kept everybody waiting with bated breath after he announced his next with Shah Rukh Khan. The film which marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Nayanthara, also sees Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and others in the key roles, along with Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. Jawan has created a ruckus and has been on a record-breaking spree right from the first day of its release. Within the first week of its release, it entered the 300 crore club for the Hindi version and worldwide, it’s 660.03 Gross Box Office.

After making a bombastic opening with 75 crore it became one of the fastest Bollywood films to touch the prestigious 300 crore mark. Scroll down to know how much it earned on day 8.

As per the early trends flowing, Jawan has maintained the momentum and made a decent earning even after completing a week at the box office. Reportedly Shah Rukh Khan starrer garnered around Rs 19-21 crore on the eighth day of its release. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at Rs 346.88-346.88 crore* for the Hindi version. Well, the film is likely to cross 350 crore mark by tomorrow. For the initiated, it made a total collection of Rs 327.88 in the first week of its release.

While Jawan’s Hindi version will soon enter the 350 crore club in India, it is likely to enter the 700 crore club Gross Box Office Collection Worldwide). Impressive, isn’t it?

Speaking about its day-wise collection, Jawan made a massive opening and earned Rs 65.50 crore, followed by Rs 46.23 crore on Day 2. On the weekend it collected Rs 68.72 crore Day 3 followed by Rs 71.63 crore, Rs 30.50 crore, Rs 24 crore and Rs 21.30 crore on Day 4, Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, despite crossing a week of its release at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make a buzz on social media with his epic Tweet. This morning, we brought you this reply to Icon star Allu Arjun, who showered praises on SRK. In his reply, the superstar revealed that he watched Pushpa: The Rise thrice and took some learning from ‘The Fire’ himself.

