Atlee’s Jawan – starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as Captain Vikram Rathore and jailer Azad, hit screens last Thursday (September 7) and has been making and breaking box office records ever since. Right from its opening day, the multi-starrer action flick has been surpassing one milestone after another, both domestically and globally.

While the Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer has earned over 360 crores net in India, the film’s global collection has passed the 650 crore mark. Read on to know the latest details about the film’s worldwide collection.

As per the latest reports on Day 7, Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan has created history once more, having crossed the 650 crores mark at the worldwide box office. According to the report, the action flick earned a gross India collection of 435.82 crores in just 7 days, taking its net India income to 369.43 crores. The flick earned over 325 crores from the Hindi segment alone. As per the report, the film’s overseas gross has accounted for 224.21 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross income to an astonishing 660.03 crore.

With these numbers, Jawan is still in the 8th position in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films (including Hindi dubbed versions of South films) at the worldwide box office. It is still a couple of crores away from taking Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 – having earned over 670 crores globally. After taking over this period drama sequel, its next big target would be Aamir Khan’s PK (831.50 crores gross worldwide).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

