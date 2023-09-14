Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer, which was one of the much-awaited films of this year, was released on August 10. For nearly six weeks, it has been ringing the cash registers across the world at the ticket windows. The film has been breaking several records for the past month.

Now the Rajini starrer is breaking yet another record at the worldwide box office. Under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie debuted to acclaim from critics who lauded its screenplay, direction, stellar performances by the cast, character development, and captivating background score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest report, Jailer has crossed 600 crores at the worldwide box office. The collection includes India net- of 345 crores, India’s gross- of 407.10 crores, overseas gross- of 197.73 crores and thereby making a worldwide gross- of 604.83 crores. Even after crossing the 600 crore mark, Rajinikanth starrer is still putting up decent numbers at the box office despite locking horns with the latest release Jawan.

‘Jailer’ is a high-octane commercial action spectacle that stars Rajinikanth in the formidable role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The movie also boasts a stellar cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles, while the likes of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff make electrifying cameo appearances in the film.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that ‘Jailer’ made its OTT debut on September 7. Therefore, the fact that the Rajinikanth starrer has garnered over Rs 1 crore in India is considered a commendable achievement in the trade circles. Recently, Rajinikanth was joined by Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in Chennai to commemorate the success of ‘Jailer.’ Earlier this month, Kalanithi Maran, the head of Sun Pictures, presented Rajinikanth, director Nelson, and ‘Jailer‘s’ music composer Anirudh Ravichander with luxurious automobiles as tokens of appreciation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office Record Book: Baahubali 2 Is Ruling The Highest Monday Collections Chart For Hindi Films Since 2017, Here’s The Entire List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News