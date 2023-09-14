Jawan Box Office Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee Kumar Write History With The Actioner Jawan, Score Biggest Week One To Go Past Even Pathaan

History has been re-written and that too in a matter of just over 7 months. Earlier this year, Pathaan had scored the biggest Week One (first seven days) of all time when it surpassed the KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) first week of 254.97 crores by almost 60 crores and ended up netting 318.50 crores and that too in just the Hindi version.

In fact, Gadar 2, which is another all-time blockbuster currently playing, couldn’t really cover as much distance and netted 284.63 crores in its first week.

However, the latest release Jawan has done the unthinkable. It has not just gone past Gadar 2 first week by more than 40 crores but also left behind Pathaan (Hindi) by almost 10 crores. We are not even counting south versions here since that itself has contributed around 40 crores more.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 highest Week One/first 7 day scores for the biggest of them all:

Jawan (Hindi) – 327.58 crores* Pathaan (Hindi) – 318.50 crores Gadar 2 – 284.63 crores KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 254.97 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 247 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores War – 208.05 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores Sanju – 202.51 crores Dangal – 197.53 crores

As can be seen, amongst the Top-5 movies here, four were released in 2022 and 2023, which pretty much shows how the film industry has come back even stronger post the pandemic and now audiences have fairly and squarely earned up to the idea of visiting theatres. To think of it, it’s almost a given that the entire Top-5 would comprise of 2022 and 2023 releases once Tiger 3 arrives and if Dunki also releases in December then the entire Top-5 would be made of 2023. That would be historic as it would be the first time ever that such a feat would be accomplished in a single year.

The arrival of Jawan and Gadar 2 in the list also means that long-standing biggies like

Dhoom: 3 (188.99 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (184.62 crores) have stepped out of the Top-10 when it comes to the biggest first seven days.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

