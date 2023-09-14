Shah Rukh Khan has conquered the box office and how! Things have drastically changed within a year as the wounded lion is back to rule the charts again. After a smashing blockbuster like Pathaan, the superstar has another 500 crore club film in the making with Jawan. With the recent entry in the 300 crore club in India, SRK has come closer to defeating Akshay Kumar in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan saw a huge jump in the points table and his tally went up to 1500 points. Recently, Jawan entered the 300 crore club at the Indian box office and even in overseas, it made a splash in the top 10 Bollywood grossers of all time. As a result, the superstar was credited with 300 and 50 points, respectively, for each feat. As a result, his current tally stands at 1850 points.

With 1850 points, Shah Rukh Khan has come closer to Akshay Kumar’s 1900 points. Considering the rocket speed of Jawan at the Indian box office, the mark of 400 crore is expected to be crossed during the second weekend and with 100 more points coming, Khan will defeat Akshay, who is currently at the 2nd position in Star Ranking.

The OMG 2 actor has been ruling the spot for several years now, and finally, he’ll be getting dethroned. The top spot is ruled by Salman Khan, with 2550 points. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

