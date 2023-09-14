Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has brought a tsunami at the Indian box office. The film is pulling off towering feats and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Speaking about the recent milestone, the biggie crossed the mark of 300 crores and as a result, director Altee has witnessed a smashing debut run in the Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

With a tremendous buzz, Jawan was bound to bring Atlee into Koimoi’s Directors’ Ranking. But things are happening at an unimaginable pace, as the director has already grabbed the 11th spot on the list. With the film’s recent entry in the 300 crore club at the Indian box office and placing in Bollywood’s top 10 grossers in overseas, he has been credited with 300 and 50 points, respectively, for each feat.

As of now, Atlee has a tally of 350 points and is placed at 11th spot, above Vijay Krishna Acharya (300 points). Soon, Jawan will enter the 400 crore club in India and with 100 more points in the kitty, the filmmaker will be surpassing KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel (400 points) to enter the top 10 names.

To know more, visit ‘Directors’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

