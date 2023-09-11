Rajinikanth is the Thalaiva of the South industry, and with his latest release, Jailer, he proved it again. The film, ever since its release, minted moolah at the box office, and now it has made its way to the OTT platform, reaching a larger audience. Jailer’s worldwide box office gross was Rs 598 crore amidst the clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. And amid its massive success, the producer comes bearing gifts for the crew members.

Jailer was released on August 10, 2023, and now it’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, apart from Rajinikanth, also featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, along with Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar’s cameos.

On Sunday, a success event was arranged for Jailer in Chennai. There, the producer Kalanithi Maaran honoured the 300 crew members by distributing gold coins among them to celebrate the film’s blockbuster success. The report was shared on Sun Pictures’ Twitter (now X) page.

Mr.Kalanithi Maran felicitated more than 300 people who worked for #Jailer with gold coins today. #JailerSuccessCelebrations pic.twitter.com/qEdV8oo6dB — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 10, 2023

A few days back, reports surfaced all over the media that the producer gifted Rajinikanth a BMW x7 car worth Rs 1.24 crore and the news was shared by trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan on his X account. He wrote, “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India.”

Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar #rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹1⃣0⃣0⃣ cr from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a #Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up & above the already paid… pic.twitter.com/I6TF6p4SvL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 31, 2023

Well, Jailer is definitely earning a lot of appreciation across the world. What do you think?

