The Thalaiva of Indian cinema Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, professionally known as Rajinikanth, has not only impressed with his acting skills the actor is also known for his down-to-earth personality. Since his debut in 1975, the actor has just grown tremendously and currently many even consider him God. All these years, with a number of films the actor has just created his own niche.

While all the eyes were set on the Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office collection, superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer swiftly conquered the box office and earned Rs 550 crore plus at the worldwide box office and is marching towards grossing the Rs 650 crore worldwide. After this unbelievable success at the box office, the makers of the film have presented the Robot actor worth 1.7 crore along with a BMW and a profit-sharing cheque of Rs 100 crore. And, with this Rajini Anna becomes the highest-paid Indian actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Rajinikanth, who is one of the richest actors in India with a staggering net worth of Rs 430 crore, has just added some more to his riches. With earning a total of Rs 210 crore for Jailer, Rajinikanth is the highest-paid actor in India.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also took to X, formerly called Twitter, and shared the news. Sharing a photo of Sun Group’s Kalanithi Maran with Rajinikanth, Manobala tweeted, “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India.”

Check out the tweet:

Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar #rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹1⃣0⃣0⃣ cr from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a #Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up & above the already paid… pic.twitter.com/I6TF6p4SvL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 31, 2023

For the unversed, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, had opened to a massive response at the box office with a collection of over Rs 50 crore in India and about 70 crore across the globe. The film that marks Rajini’s comeback after two years belongs to the action thriller genre with a dose of black comedy in it. There were rumours that Rajinikanth has charged a massive sum of 110 crores as his remuneration for Jailer. However, considering the fact that the ‘Kabaali‘ actor has charged over 100 crores per film in the past, this news has spread like wildfire.

Apparently, the superstar used to undervalue himself in his initial days and wasn’t sure of how much salary he should ask for a film. During his early days of career, Rajinikanth used to charge around Rs 30K for a project. From that time to this massive wealth, Rajinikanth has undoubtedly come a long way.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Salaar Postponed! Refunds To Be Issued For The $400K+ Worth Sold Tickets, Prabhas To Come With Kalki 2898 AD Before This? All Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News