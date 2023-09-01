Rajinikanth is not a superstar nor a megastar. He is a phenomenon! The legend, at 72, has again created havoc at the Box Office with his recently released film Jailer which earned 550 crore plus at the worldwide box office, bringing loads of profit for the producers.

And as you sow, so shall you reap. Now the makers have decided to honour Rajini Anna for bringing such a significant number to the table with the film’s historic success at the box office.

Jailer, which was released on August 10, 2023, faced a brutal clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, but the film stood strong and witnessed a superb response from the audience.

Now, the makers of the film have presented Rajinikanth with a BMW and a profit-sharing cheque of Rs 100 crore. Sun Pictures shared a post on Twitter (Now X) which said, “Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer.”

Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer pic.twitter.com/Y1wp2ugbdi — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 31, 2023

Another video was posted on the same Twitter account where Rajini Anna can be seen checking out his new asset, a BMW worth 1.7 crore! The video was captioned as, “#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models, and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7, which Superstar chose.”

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

For the unversed, Jailer opened to a massive response at the box office, collecting Rs 50+ crore domestically and around 70+ crore worldwide. The film currently stands at 550+ crore worldwide despite the Gadar 2 wave hitting the nation.

