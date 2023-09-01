Popular Malayalam television actress Aparna Nair has been found dead in her home in Thiruvananthapuram. The actress was found hanging at her residence. She is survived by her husband and two children. Apparently, the actress was staying with her husband and kids.

The late 33-year-old actress had been seen in a few movies, including Kalki, St. Marysile Kolapathakam, Meghatheertham, Mudhugauv, Achayans, Kadalu Paranja Kadha and others, along with numerous television serials like ‘Chandanamazha’ and ‘Atmasakhi’. However, the actress’ death news has left her fans quite shocked.

Last night, the Malayalam actress Aparna Nair was found hanging in her home near Karamana. The incident happened around 7:30 pm, as mentioned by the police. An officer further told PTI, “We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death.”

Police suspect that it is a case of suicide and that her family issues have been behind it. An investigation has been launched into the incident. Police further claimed that they got the news from a private hospital about her death at around 11 pm in the night.

For those who don’t know, Aparna Nair was a doting mother to her two children. More updates about her death news will clarify the confusion regarding her mysterious suicide. Police is trying to identify the cause of death and have mentioned that they will inform further after the postmortem.

We send our condolences to the family. May Aparna Nair’s soul rests in peace.

