While Johnny Depp now enjoys life beyond the multiple legal battles that he has fought and was in the news for, there is no way he is away from the headlines that keep following it everywhere he goes. As we saw him bounce back to his normal life, it doesn’t seem like he is quite detached from the pressures because his latest reports of drinking, the health scare, and passing out in an hotel room have all raised the concerns about his lifestyle. But the scare took a wild turn when the Rumours started saying that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star has passed away only to be later busted as hoax.

Yes, you read that right. Someone randomly decided to spread a rumour of Depp’s Death and for a brief but it even caught traction on the internet. And this wasn’t the first time. Johnny has faced such hoaxes multiple times in the past only to come out alive in front of he audience who fell prey to the rumours and even ended up offering their condolences.

As per a latest report, a viral rumour that hit the internet for a brief but before it was shunned was that Johnny Depp is no more. The death rumour did not talk about the reason or timing but it did get viral because it is Depp at the end of the day. But our Jack Sparrow is safe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

An Inside The Magic report talks about how the death hoax spread like wildfire for a brief bit before it was shunned and even the portal confirmed that he is safe and sound.

Check a tweet that talks about the same below:

https://t.co/jDPksyvTQa Did you fall for this #JohnnyDepp death hoax? 🪦Spoilers: The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean Star’ 🏴‍☠️ is not in Davey Jones Locker and remains in the land of the living 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jai4K8p3Yd — Corrina Murdoch (@MurdochCorrina) August 25, 2023

However, it was recently that Johnny Depp passed out in his hotel room during the tour he was doing with his music band. He was back to consciousness soon and was recovering well. Meanwhile, this is the third time in the past decade that Johnny Depp’s death hoax have been raised. In 2010 and 2012, similar hoaxes went viral only to be shunned later. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

