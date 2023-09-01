Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will bring him in a grey character, and seems like his vigilante act is turning the booking websites into a monster. The Atlee film has already been hitting it out of the park in the overseas advance booking, which opened about a month ago from the release. And now, with only 6 days remaining, advance booking is a ticking bomb!

The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as the father and the son, one of them on a revenge spree, dropped its trailer recently, which received immense appreciation and accolades for the Pathaan actor for bringing a raw, meaty, and massy story to the theatres after such a long time.

After the trailer was launched, Jawan’s advance booking on Book My Show (BMS) saw a massive and giant leap, with as much as 21K tickets being booked in the last hour. This number is increasing at a monstrous rate and we are sure by the time you read this, the numbers would have taken another giant leap.

According to reports, 30,000 tickets were sold within an hour in the three national cinema chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The advance booking report assures that the film is currently a ticking bomb ready to explode at the Box Office on its opening day on September 7. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others. It also stars Thalapathy Vijay in a very special role.

Even Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran & Kannada superstar Yash have been specially thanked in the recently updated IMDb credits hinting at their links with the Atlee film.

Jawan, will be releasing on September 7 and the impact of the trailer is visible in the bookings. It seems like the film is ready to turn into the biggest blockbuster of the year, chasing Gadar 2’s almost 500 crore and Pathaan’s 543 crore Box Office collection!

