Finally, the wait is over as the makers of Jawan have listened to the voices of Shah Rukh Khan fans and have dropped the highly-anticipated trailer. As expected, we got a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, whose look was kept under wraps in prevue. But is it powerful enough to give the film a record-breaking start at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss the trailer impact on day 1!

As we all know, the film marks the debut collaboration between SRK and the blockbuster Tamil director Atlee. As Atlee is popular for his mass entertainers, fans are really excited to see how he’ll present King Khan on the big screen. Apart from that, Sethupathi’s villainous portrayal is something everyone is looking forward to.

Talking about the trailer, Jawan glimpses us with multiple avatars of Shah Rukh Khan and all of them seem intriguing, especially the balder one. While the complete story is yet to be known, it’s clear that there’s a patriotic angle attached, and SRK is on a path of revenge. On the other side, Vijay Sethupathi looks deadly with his menacing bearded look. It’s going to be SRK vs VS, and the battle looks super exciting.

Speaking about the other aspects, the VFX is much better than Pathaan and promises high-octane fight sequences. So, it looks like a complete entertainer coming from the house of Atlee.

Releasing this trailer will give a major boost to Jawan, and the effect will be seen in the advance booking, which starts tomorrow. Even before the trailer came, the film was enjoying a huge on-ground buzz. Also, considering the holiday factor of Janmashtami, it looks like the opening day will be much higher than Pathaan’s day 1 of 57 crores (Hindi- 55 crores, remaining languages- 2 crores).

As of now, Jawan is expected to take a start in the range of 60-65 crores for the Hindi version. In other languages, the number will be around 15 crores, with the Tamil version bringing in a huge start. So overall, the start of 75 crores at the Indian box office is on the cards, thus surpassing 70.5 crores scored by Pathaan on the Republic Day holiday (the highest single day for Bollywood).

Can Jawan hit the 80 crore mark on the opening day? Well, never say never!

Here’s the trailer:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

