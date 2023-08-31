Gadar 2 still has all the ‘dum’ in it and is in no mood of slowing down any soon. This was reflected in the huge jump that the film saw on Wednesday when the collections almost doubled up when compared to the day before. While Tuesday collections, which were as it is quite good, stood at 5.10 crores, what happened on Wednesday was simply superb as the numbers went into an overdrive all over again.

The Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2 ended up minting 8.60 crores and that’s a monumental number for the 20th day. The partial holiday of Rakshabandhan in some parts of the country meant that the film was the first choice of the audiences and hence big moolah came in. The expectations were of 8-9 crores range and this is what has happened. In fact 7-8 crores range is what the film would well end up hitting today since in some parts of the country it’s a holiday. While the afternoon and early evening shows would be good, late evening and night shows would be quite low since the holiday season is coming to a close and it’s a regular working day tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 has ended up doing an all-time blockbuster business so far with 475 crores milestone been being almost hit. Currently standing at 474.35 crores and that too after just 20 days, the countdown has now begin for 25 crores more to be accumulated before the film enters the 500 Crore Club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Is Aiming To Dethrone Akshay Kumar From No. 2 In Star Ranking, Salman Khan’s Top Spot Is Out Of Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News