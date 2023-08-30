The Jawan storm is all set to be unleashed at the box office within the next few days. Yes, we’re just 8 days away from the film’s arrival in theatres and needless to say, there will be chaos in cinema halls. Just like Pathaan, it will be another Shah Rukh Khan festival all across. But do you know, it might even help the superstar in dethroning Akshay Kumar from his position in Star Ranking? Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan is in the third position in Star Ranking with 1500 points. Akshay Kumar is in the second position with 1900 points. So, if Jawan manages to score 400 crores at the Indian box office, the actor will tie the score with Akki and since his highest-grossing film Pathaan (540 crore+), has more collection than Akki’s highest-grossing film Housefull 4 (206 crores), he’ll be placed higher, thus capturing the second spot.

As far as Salman Khan is concerned, he’s ruling at the top with 2550 points, and there’s a gap of 1050 points between him and Shah Rukh Khan, so he won’t be able to get there, at least with Jawan. Let’s see if he overtakes Salman in the future to top the Star Ranking.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

