Gadar 2 maintained its consistency on Tuesday as collections yet again topped the 5 crores mark. This was pretty much required as that has now set the trending for the rest of the week. Very importantly, the collections will now top the 5 crores mark even on Friday and then the weekend would rise all over again.

With 5.10 crores coming in all over again, it’s a jump from Monday collections of 4.60 crores and that further reflects how the Anil Sharma directed action drama has caught on so well with the audiences that even after being in theatres for 19 days, the numbers are simply superb. The collections are now bound to grow further today and though earlier it had seemed that a number in the vicinity of 10 crores was on the cards due to Rakshabandhan holiday, at least 8-9 crores are still expected.

Of course, this makes the films journey towards Pathaan (Hindi) lifetime score of 524.50 crores a bit precarious but then post this mini holiday season there is this big weekend ahead as well where there is one more opportunity to accumulate big moolah. That would turn out to be the eventual deciding factor for how much further will this Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer will go over and above 465.75 crores that it has gathered so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

