Gadar 2’s glorious triumph at the box office is known to all, the film has proven to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and has minted Rs 419.10 crores on its 14th Day. The film has created an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience, worldwide. Taking the victory of Gadar 2 a notch higher, Zee Studios is hosting the screening of the film for the Parliament.

The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started today at 11:00 a.m. and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building.

It’s the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members and that itself is another huge accomplishment for the team of Gadar 2.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is running successfully in theatres near you.

