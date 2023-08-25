Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has already been a rage, with almost 400 crores tapping in with a humongous success defining how nostalgia can feed this nation. The film, which beautifully translated the success of the first part into another phenomenal story, mainly provided overwhelming emotions about Gadar, a love story with the partition of India as its backdrop, which was fresh, intriguing, and emotional draped in flavours of patriotism and Nationalism.

The Gadar sequel starring the same cast did not have much to offer on the storyline front but it had a strong and powerful impact of the nostalgia it offered. The songs, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaawa and Main Niklaa O Gaddi Leke, served as a proper high for the audiences who remembered loving the first part of the film.

Now Gadar’s music director, Uttam Singh, in a recent conversation, opened up on the love his songs have been receiving so many years later in Gadar 2 as well and blasted the makers for not even informing him about using the melodies he created, let alone seeking permission for the same.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, the music director said, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2, and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film, and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

For the unversed, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a musical blockbuster and the 2001 film that had seven songs and a musical in its album with the chartbuster track Udd Jaa Kaale Kaawa having three versions, all sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The other chartbuster was Main Nikla O Gaddi leke, also sung by Udit Narayan.

Gadar 2 has retained Udd Jaa Kaale Kaawa and has added a new version, which played at the climax, having Jubin Nautiyal and Mithoons joining Udit Narayan as well. Similarly, Main Nikla O Gaddi Leke in Gadar 2 has Aditya Narayan and Mithoon joining the song for an extended version of the original.

These melodies were beautifully created by Uttam Singh who is sad and hurt for not being acknowledged for his piece of work. The music director has also created beautiful melodies for Pinjar and The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. He recently created a beautiful title track for Sony TV‘s period-drama Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye which became an instant hit.

