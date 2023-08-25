Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon emerged victorious at the 69th National Film Awards as both of them shared the Best Actress award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi respectively. Both of them took to their respective social media handles to thank their teams, fans, National Award jury and their near and dear ones and expressed their gratitude.

However, soon after the announcements, an old clip from Kriti Sanon’s appearance on Koffee With Karan started doing rounds online where Karan can be seen asking the Raabta actress if she ever felt jealous of Alia Bhatt’s achievements or if she had accepted Alia as the “best actor in the country”.

In the clip, KJo asked Kriti, “What about envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries, like you know, is there that sense of, ‘I need to do it and look beyond my shoulder’ and do better than her (Alia)? And do better than everybody and perform as an actor? Like there’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country. Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself?”

Here’s the video:

deserving/undeserving aside, its really fun to now look back at this chat and how Karan Johar tried to make Kriti Sanon envious of his beti, tried to dismiss her accomplishments only for her to win a National Award in a tie with Alia, of all people…oh I know he is SEETHING 😁 pic.twitter.com/QbEnMZacmW — Vimla (@TumhariVimla) August 24, 2023

In response to this, the actress said, “I feel, of course, it drives me. It inspires me to do better. When I see great work.” Following this Karan interrupted and said, “Like Gangubai.” Kriti responded, “Yeah, and you also feel that you know, I would love to have an opportunity like that. I would love to have something because I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film.”

Now, this viral video has left the netizens furious as they feel that there was a constant effort from Karan Johar to make Kriti feel envious of her favourite Alia. One user said, “This interview pissed me off so bad ‘like gangubai’ shut up and let her talk,” while another said, “Deserving/undeserving aside, its really fun to now look back at this chat and how Karan Johar tried to make Kriti Sanon envious of his beti, tried to dismiss her accomplishments only for her to win a National Award in a tie with Alia, of all people…oh I know he is SEETHING”. A third comment read, “True pls it’s funny how Alia Bhatt had to do all that heavy pr to be that girl and here comes underdog Kriti to tie her with a national award”. One user targeted KJo and said, “Joker of Bollywood”.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for all her fans and followers as she celebrate her big win. The Adipurush actress also congratulated Alia Bhatt for the award. Kriti wrote, “Congratulations Alia! So so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work and I’m too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yay!! Bigggg hug.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

On the other hand, Alia also penned a note on Instagram that read, “To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. ♥️This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful 🙏.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..Gangu (also known as alia) 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍P.S – Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster 🦋 @kritisanon”.

