Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently sparked breakup rumours after the actor was seen spending a holiday alone and posted pictures of the same with a caption that said, “Life is short, make your weekends longer!” After this, there was a wild rumour floating that the actor and Malaika had called it quits since the diva did not care to comment on Arjun’s social media post this time. However, now, a stranger rumour floats in B-town which says Arjun Kapoor is dating influencer Kusha Kapila who recently got divorced and received a lot of flak for it.

The dating rumours came out of the blue, and everyone, including Kusha Kapila, was shocked at this latest development. The influencer reacted to the strange rumours on her broadcast channel on Instagram and her statement was quoted via Free Press Journal, “Roza apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, a picture of Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor from a Karan Johar party, probably which happened weeks ago, resurfaced on the internet and apparently the reason for the dating rumours. Netizens speculated that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who generally are great in displaying their affection on social media, have not posted anything about each other since June.

But what was bizarre, was Karan Johar being dragged into the equation and was blamed for the break up of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. A Reddit thread had a lot of reactions to the same. A user wrote, “What is seriously wrong with Karan Johar? What kind of sadistic pleasure he is deriving from this. Assuming all thess claims are true.”

Another comment read, “What’s weird is that people actually get influenced by him. It’s one thing to suggest two people getting together but it’s another to actually do it.” A third comment read, “Exactly. Also, he seems to promote infidelity. Someone needs to tell Karan Johar that this isn’t correct. But, I have heard all this is absolutely normal in B-town so maybe these Instagram influenzas gets influenced by it.”

A user pointed out, “He’s the seema taparia of Bollywood.” Someone mocked him and wrote, “I am convinced that if Karan tells someone to jump off a roof, they will.” A third troll wrote, “Karan ab divorce bhi karvaane laga ??”

A user was not convinced and said, “Naah I don’t think so, Arjun will not leave malaika for kusha.” Another reacted, “omg??? if this true this is crazy.”

You can read this entire crazy discussion and theory shared on a Reddit thread InstaCelebsGossip here.

Meanwhile, here’s the picture which resurfaced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumukhi Suresh (@sumukhisuresh)

Coming back to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, we hope, like every time, even this time the rumours die a slow death as they laugh at all these conspiracy theories.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: National Film Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Alia Bhatt & Kriti Sanon Shine As Best Actresses, Allu Arjun Roars To Victory With Best Actor Win For Pushpa – Check Out the Full Winners’ Lineup!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News