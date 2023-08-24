Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has finally opened up about the sequel of Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak. Recently in June this year, Sanjay Dutt had posted about celebrating 30 years of Khalnayak and since then there were rumours about Khalnayak 2, especially the cast of the film. While many people presumed that Sanjay Dutt will be playing the lead character yet again, some even shared that a young actor will be taken alongside Sanjay.

Now, the director has cleared the air and revealed that no actor has been finalised yet. Yes, you read that right. On Thursday, Subhash Ghai took to his Twitter handle to dismiss all the reports of Sanjay Dutt headlining Khalnayak 2. The filmmaker wrote, “As reported in a section of the media let me clarify that Mukta Arts has not signed any actor for Khal Nayak 2 though we have been working on its script for the last three years with no immediate plan to go on the floor. As of now, we are celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak with stars on 4th Sept.”

For the unversed, Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene in pivotal roles, was released in 1993. In order to mark 30 years of the iconic film, Subhash Ghai has planned to re-release the film in theatres on September 5 reportedly in nearly 100 screens. Mukta Arts and Radio Nasha will also hold a premiere in Mumbai with the star cast of the movie attending it on September 4.

Check out the tweet:

As reported in section of media let me clarify that mukta arts has not signed any actor for khalnayak 2 tho we have been working on its script for last three years with no immediate plan to go on floor.

As now we r celebrating 30 years of khanayak with stars on 4th sept 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q8KBbpMddD — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 24, 2023

Subhash Ghai said in a media statement, “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Khal Nayak, I am thrilled to announce that Mukta Arts is preparing to re-release this iconic film in Mukta Theatre’s chains on September 5th.”

Subhash Ghai added, “The love and support we received from the audience three decades ago were truly overwhelming, and it feels like the perfect time to bring back the magic of Khalnayak to the big screen. Khalnayak holds a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience its power once again.”

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Subhash Ghai had opened up about the sequel of Khalnayak. He said, “We have iconic films like Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, these films are still relevant. Now, in Khalnayak, if Ballu Balram comes on screen, how will that be? Then why should any producer not think of reviving and moving the story ahead? So, definitely, Khal Nayak and other films are being discussed.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is busy preparing for his upcoming movie titled Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Shankar, the film will showcase Dutt as an antagonist and is slated to release in theatres on October 19.

