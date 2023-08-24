Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He has played several characters over the years which is still loved by many of his fans. One such film is the 1988 movie ‘Shahenshah’. The film remains evergreen and iconic. His larger-than-life look in the film and the unforgettable dialogue are still famous.

Director Tinnu Anand has now shared that after Big B fell ill during filming, he was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis and was advised by the doctors that he may never act again. Scroll down to know more.

Tinnu recently appeared on Radio Nasha, where he revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for the film in Mysore when he got injured. The director said, “When I reached Mysore, I was told that he’s got injured and he’s been taken to Bangalore for a checkup and he has asked you to come to Bangalore. So I reached there and I was told to wait in the hotel where I will meet Amitabh. And then finally, when he arrived, he knew the kind of jittery person I was. He said, ‘just sit down, please, before you fall.’ I’ve got bad news for you.’”

Tinnu continued, “He asked me to cancel my schedule as he has got something called Myasthenia Gravis, which is a disease of the muscles. He said, ‘During the shoot when I was taking a sip of water, it got stuck in my throat. The message to my brain did not go that I have to swallow it, so it got stuck. I nearly died, suffocating on it.’ He explained that he had been asked to go to Bombay for a checkup and complete rest. He said the doctors had warned him that I might never be able to work again.’ I collapsed, I think he called an ambulance.”

The director then revealed that a report in a newspaper changed everything. He said, “Journalist Khalid Mohamad wrote that he had a meeting with Amitabh and Amitabh had said, ‘Sorry, I have to give up on acting.’”

Following this, Tinnu narrated how creditors began demanding repayment, leading them to initiate a search for a replacement actor for Amitabh Bachchan, though ultimately no substitute was secured. A positive turn came when Amitabh’s brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, provided reassurance that Amitabh would fulfil his film commitments once back from his medical treatment overseas. As fate would have it, Amitabh’s return marked the turning point. Starring alongside leading lady Meenakshi Sheshadri, the film Shahenshah triumphed as the third highest-grossing movie of 1988, solidifying its place in cinematic history.

