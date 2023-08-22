The upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ will see a unique aspiration of Kunal Sinh Dodia from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, whose sole purpose to come on the show is to prove to his father that he is a responsible son.

Kunal is a young Police Sub Inspector in the Ahmedabad police force, and is currently associated with the Human Rights department in the DG office. While he is a hard worker, Kunal humorously confessed to the host of the quiz reality show, megastar Amitabh Bachchan that he is a different person at home, claiming to be a procrastinator who chooses to complete tasks at his own pace.

His father and other family members are not fond of this behaviour. And often, Kunal agrees to disagree with his father, especially when it comes to the topic that he is not responsible enough.

Kunal, on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, said: “Coming to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a feather in my cap. All those hours I spent studying have now culminated in front of the legendary Mr Bachchan, in the hot seat. With this stint, I hope I can prove to my father that I am a responsible son, having played the game with precision and logical thinking. KBC has created a positive impact on me and my life; I feel grateful to have received this golden opportunity.”

Listening to their sweet father-son quirks, Amitabh Bachchan was reminded of the bond he shares with his son Abhishek Bachchan, and he elaborated on how he considers his son to be a close confidant and vice versa.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

