Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web series Made In Heaven 2 has been courting controversies since the day it was released. After designer Tarun Tahliani called out the makers for not crediting his clothes and writer Yashika Dutt reacted to not being credited after her life became an inspiration for Radhika Apte’s Dalit episode, now another episode, and another wedding has been linked to Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif.

According to strange theories, fans have found stark similarities between Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif and episode 4 of the web series, which stars Pulkit Samrat & Elnaaz Norouzi. Netizens feel their characters were way similar to Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s mannerisms. However, they also believe that it was evident that it was a fictionalised wedding since Bhaijaan and Kat never reached that phase of their alleged relationship.

A thread on Reddit discusses the possibility of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti probably taking a loose inspiration to portray the Bollywood couple in Pulkit Samrat & Elnaaz Nourouzi’s Sarfaraz Khan, and Laila to have shades of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif. However, recently in an interview, the producer and filmmaker duo denied the assumption but never actually addressed the possibility.

Zoya Akhtar in a conversation with Mid Day, said, “Pulkit is really fun. He’s a really good actor and he’s great fun to work with. I directed the episode in Season 1 with him, and I had a blast. People really liked him in the show. For a lot of shows, there are recurring characters. So, when we were writing, we thought we should get him back and get him married. We weren’t really thinking of Salman and Katrina. But you are, and I guess that’s how art works.” Reema Kagti added, “You can interpret it how you like.”

Redditors interpreted it to be Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif. A comment read, “Well Sarfaraz reminded me of Salman. Pulkit literally enacted bhoi’s mannerism.” Another Redditor pointed out, “Yes biggg salman energy! This episode was more like a what if.” A third reaction read, “Laila was definitely inspired by Katrina and Sarfaraaz felt like a combination of Salman, Ranbir and Vicky.”

However, a user pointed out how it was an epilogue and amalgamation of most Bollywood weddings. “The bride is def based on Katrina: White woman, heavy accent, didn’t speak a word of Hindi when she came to Bombay, sister also trying to get into Bollywood. Character is named Laila, Katrina’s ZNMD character. The bride’s horrendous laugh is just like Alia’s. French Riviera wedding similar to Lake Como wedding, so Ranveer + DP. Pulkit’s mannerisms are just like Ranbir‘s + Salman’s. Tattoo on the arm, Saifeena. The “new” actress is named Kiki, which I thought was a play on Kiara + Kriti.”

Another comment assumed, ” I think they’ve taken bits and pieces of all celeb weddings. They mentioned wedding hashtag as #EverydayMagnificent which is similar to Sonam and Anand’s #EverydayPhenomenal”

Have you still seen this episode of Made in Heaven 2 streaming on Amazon Prime? Did you feel it looked like Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

