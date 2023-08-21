Days after Bigg Boss OTT 2’s finale, Abhishek Malhan made an explosive video about the makers of the show. The show began streaming on Jio Cinemas a couple of months back and saw Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. The YouTuber who entered the show as a wild card contestant enjoys a massive fan follow and was in the top 2 with Malhan. However, things turned ugly when their respective fan pages began slamming the other one in their Tweets. Now Fukra Insaan has made shocking revelations about the same.

Ahead of the finale, the Fukran insaan was admitted to hospital and his health update was shared by his sister. Soon after being discharged from the hospital, Malhan released an explosive video on his Bigg Boss journey. Scroll down the details.

In his latest V-log, Abhishek Malhan spoke in detail about his Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey right from Day 1. However, he soon addressed the staged rivalry between him and the show winner Elvish Yadav. Addressing the negativity and unnecessary rivalry between the two, Abhishek Malhan began saying, “Main aur Elvish abhi bhi bhai hain, phele bhi bhai the, aur aage bhi bhai rahenge. Ye jo Bigg Boss ke makers ne koshish kari hamare beech mein rivalry laane ki, hamare fan groups/supporters to ladwane ki, I don’t appreciate that at all.” Further revealing an incident about his statement about Elvish Yadav being cut by the makers, he called slammed the makers.

He went on to add, “Jab Mummy Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aayi thi maine clear cut ye statement bola tha, “Main wildcard to deserving nahi samajta, but agar Elvish jeetaga toh main dil se khush hounga kyuki woh mera bhai hai. Trophy community mein aayegi,” woh part cut kardia gaya aur saari cheezein negatively portray kara gaya, ek bad light mein mere ko dikhane ke liye.” He went on to add, “Bigg Boss ke makers woh aapko kaisa dikhana chahte hain aapko samaj aayega.”

In the same video he also revealed that makers also tried to show Manisha Rani as the villain in the house as she was the sweet girl of the house. Watch his latest V-log below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Abhishek Malhan’s explosive V-log about Bigg Boss? Do let us knkow.

Stay tuned for more updates!

