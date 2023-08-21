The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. From being a YouTube sensation, entering Bigg Boss as a wild card to winning the reality show, Elvish has undergone a thrilling transformation. Now, there are rumours that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is all set to make debut in politics.

Last week, the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had invited Elvish to his residence and congratulated him on his win. Sharing a photo with Elvish Yadav on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, CM Khattar wrote, “The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner of Bigg Boss OTT-2 @ElvishYadav today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister’s residence). Hearty congratulations to him for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after this meeting, there were rumours that Elvish will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Now, adding more fuel to the fire, CM Khattar attended the felicitation event of Elvish in Gurugram on Sunday. The videos and photos from the event have gone viral on social media that left all his fans and followers talking about Elvish being inducted into BJP.

Check out the tweet:

Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji felicitates @ElvishYadav, making it a proud moment for All of Us💯 Haryana Ke Chore Ne Sabka SYSTUMM hang Rakha hai 💥 Someone Said:

Yadav Ji ki Pohoch Uper Tak hai 💥

Do you Remember ?#ElvishIsTheEntertainer #ElvishIsTheSassiest… pic.twitter.com/Utmrqe15W9 — Elvish Yadav Official FC™ (@Elvish_Official) August 20, 2023

Reacting to the speculations, Elvish told Free Press Journal, “It was a special feeling meeting our CM, Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised my work. Regarding my future, I have not decided anything yet. The Haryana CM is meeting me to give his blessings.”

Elivish Yadav emerged as the winner of the reality show and created history by becoming the first wild card entrant ever in Bigg Boss to win the trophy. The YouTuber defeated co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Meanwhile, CM Khattar’s presence at the event on Sunday was also criticised by many as they feel that it was an attempt to woo the popular YouTuber to contest the upcoming assembly election from the saffron party’s ticket.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets Kicked Out From Top 5 As Anupamaa Continues Its Blockbuster Run At The TRP List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News