The internet has been flodding with photos and videos of YouTuber Elvish Yadav ever since he was bestowed the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy by Salman Khan. After entering the show as a wild card contestant, he won accolades and everyone’s hearts with his way of playing the game. While congratulatory messages continue to pour in, Rakhi Sawant has reacted to his win. Here’s what she has to say

The YouTuber who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, was recently in the news for his latest video about not visiting Abhishek Malhan in the hospital. Scroll down for details.

The controversial queen who often grabs headlines for her comments and statement on anything and happening in the media. Now Rakhi Sawant also spoke about Elvish Yadav’s win and said people who win the reality show don’t get work in future and those who don’t get the most work. Here’s what she said.

Rakhi Sawant told media, “Baat kya hai mai batati hu. Jo jo Bigg Boss ka winner banta hai na unka career aage chalta hi nahi hai. Aap sabko dekhlo, jitne bhi winner ban chuke hai. Aur hum jaise jo winner nahi bante unko dekhlo, hamari nikal padti hai. Pata nahi ye kya sharap hai. Jo harta hai wahi baazigar, wahi sikandar hota hai.”

Check out her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood_Newso (@bollywood_newso3)

Reacting to the same, a user commented, “I love Elvish pr ye baat sch hai,” while another said, “Same with miss india s except few beauties with brains real winners like me goes unnoticed.”

A third netizen commented, “Prince tejeswi gauhar in sab ka name suna hai sab ka career atcha chal raha hai aapke alawa.”

While the fourth one said, “Prince Narula. Gautam, Gauahar, Rubina, Tejasswi kaam to karra ha hai. Winner ho ke”

Coming back, do you agree with Rakhi Sawant? Do let us know.

