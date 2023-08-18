Raghu Ram and his twin brother, Rajiv Lakshman, are well known for being the judges of the youth-based reality show Roadies. Being on the show, both brothers showcased their tough persona which got them the tag of ‘bullies’. As a result, they had to face the repercussions in their private life.

During a recent discussion, Raghu disclosed that due to his straightforward demeanour on the show, he often found himself entangled in unnecessary altercations on the streets, at clubs, or in restaurants. However, Raghu takes issue with the tendency of people to judge them solely based on their TV show personalities.

Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman recently appeared on Cyrus Boracha’s podcast Cyrus Says, where the former revealed, “I have an issue with the fact that people call us bullies but what we were doing was standing up to bullies. That’s how I see it, that’s what my intention was. If I saw someone being sexist, racist or really being mean to a group of people, I would take them on. That was me standing up to a bully.”

Raghu added that he got ‘branded’ as a bully probably because of the “power equation in that room”. Due to this, he had to keep security with him. “For 5-6 years, I had to have security because a group of boys would come and slap me. I have gotten into fights. I have things thrown at me. The girls I met had weird fetishes and fantasies. When they were talking to me, they were talking to the Roadies guy, and would ask me to beat them or shout at them.”

Rajiv Lakshman recounted an incident when he was a judge at his son’s school event. The teachers, in a surprising turn, requested him to use profanity. “I used to go to my son’s school and teachers would be like, ‘Why don’t you abuse?’ Students will be like ‘sir, gaali dena’ I was like, ‘No, I won’t’” Rajiv shared.

“Nikhil came in season four, and he said, ‘Buddy, I can’t be mean, I don’t know what your things is, I am the select guy, I am approachable, people come and they have to talk about their issues.’ It took less than a day for him to…by the end, he was held back by security, frothing at the mouth, abusing in five different languages,” Raghu narrated.

Following six seasons of involvement in the immensely popular youth-centric reality show, Raghu Ram departed from Roadies due to conflicts with MTV. The network insisted on his exclusive commitment, barring him from pursuing projects beyond the realm of MTV.

