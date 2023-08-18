The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. From being a YouTube sensation, entering Bigg Boss as a wild card to winning the reality show, Elvish has undergone a thrilling transformation. Be it his net worth , lifestyle, relationships or earnings, fans are extremely excited to know about it all.

With his energetic presence inside the Salman Khan-hosted show, Elvish has created a milestone for himself and so has his net worth. For the unversed, besides his main YouTube channel, the BB OTT 2 winner also manages another YouTube channel named “Elvish Yadav Blocks”. Initially, he rose to fame due to a TikTok vs. YouTube controversy and was later joined by the renowned Indian YouTuber CarryMinati.

If reports are to be believed, Elvish initially wanted to pursue a government job, but gradually, his interest shifted towards YouTube and videos. And, now he has made a mark in the tinsel town with his bindass attitude and Haryanvi swag. Elvish Yadav, who started his YouTube channel in 2016, has 10.8M subscribers on the video streaming platform and enjoys a fan base of 6.2M followers on Instagram.

Elvish Yadav, who walked away with the whopping prize money of INR 25 lakh from the Bigg Boss house was reportedly paid INR 15-20 lakh during his stint on the show. The YouTuber has a net worth of INR 2 crore.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, who lives with his family in Gurgaon, Haryana, will reportedly soon move into a multi-floor bungalow in Gurgaon’s Sector 57. Online rumours suggest his new house is worth INR 10 crore, however, there is no official confirmation on this.

Reportedly, his monthly earnings range in between Rs 8-10 Lakhs. Apart from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Adsense, the Bigg Boss sensation also earns from brand promotions and sponsorships. Apart from these, he also owns a clothing brand, by the name of Systumm Clothing, which is another source of income for him.

Elvish has a fascination for luxury wheels and is a proud owner of a Porsche 718 Boxster, which is priced at INR 1.46 crores in India, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 worth about INR 1.52 lakh – INR 2.25 lakh. He also owns an expensive Hyundai car.

