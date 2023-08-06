Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020 in his Bandra residence but still lives in our hearts rent-free, and his friends often trend him on social media occasionally. The late actor started his career with television and became a full-fledged Bollywood actor and did commendable work in Hindi cinema. His unrealistically real doppelganger is now going viral on social media, and Rakhi Sawant has dropped a comment reacting to his video. Scroll below to watch the video.

Rakhi is known across the entertainment fraternity for his peppy and honest nature. She’s always so candid with paparazzi and her fans, and we love her on-the-face personality. Ever since SSR passed away, Sawant has advocated for the late actor on social media, asking for justice.

On to the series of new events, celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s doppelganger and along with the fans, actress Rakhi Sawant also reacted to it.

SSR’s doppelganger’s name is Donim Ayaan, and his uncanny resemblance to the late actor has surprised the internet. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the post on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant commented, “He come back to take revenge karma😳😳👍” Her comment was followed by another comment, reading “Omg 😳 same to same 😳😳😳😳”

A netizen commented, “Omg itna same….. Ab Sushant ki kami mehsoos nahi hogi…. ❤”

Another commented, “Aisa lag raha hai God ne Sushant Singh Rajput ko wapis bhej diya ho😍”

A third commented, “Aakhir sushant aa hi gaya !! We missed u bhai!! Lottt !!”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s reaction to SSR’s doppelganger? Tell us in the space below.

