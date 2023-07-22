Why is Kareena Kapoor Khan so often misunderstood? This is a burning question that the entire nation might want to know. However, rather than misunderstood, the actress is often at the center of statements which are tweaked and twisted. Thus, the actress has also been the subject of much controversy over the years. She has been called rude, insensitive, and even arrogant. However, she is very outspoken and doesn’t shy away from sharing her opinions, even if they are controversial, which at times has led to her being misinterpreted.

Kareena is someone who is very confident in her choices. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. This can sometimes come across as arrogance. And she was caught in one such situation where a statement of hers came across as rude, insensitive, and brutal. The incident connected to Sushant Singh Rajput and was dug out after the actor’s death yet again.

In a video clip, which went viral after SSR’s death, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to give dating advice to Sara Ali Khan, and she casually said, “Never date your first hero.” Sara probably was dating her first hero Sushant Singh Rajput at that time, and there were alleged reports about the same. The two were shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath. As soon as the video went viral, the internet decided to take brutal digs at Bebo.

The video, which kept trending for a long time in 2020, was shared by a Twitter handle @rohit_6428. Netizens took brutal digs at Kareena for being obnoxious and proud at the same time. A user commented, “The only actor I hate is #kareenakapoor. She is such a bully that I can’t even take it anymore. She has literally been targeting people to no end. Calling newcomers massy, commenting on someone’s clothes, making faces to downgrade people. She is one mannerless person!!” Another comment read, “She is Just an over rated bitc#.” A third comment said, “I really loved Kareena Kapoor but now I don’t think I can do it anymore. I’ll be just neutral. Highly disappointed from her.”

A user pointed out, “She said it on Koffee With Karan as well. There also they made faces and Karan laughed.” Another user roasted the Veere Di Wedding actress and wrote, “Why not first hero ? He isn’t from Mumbai , he isn’t nepotism product, he has not any good father in industry that’s why ? Bloody nepotism product he deserved better!”

People even attacked Kareena Kapoor Khan for marrying a married man. A user wrote, “Date someone who is married and have kids!!” Another user wrote, “Exactly don’t date someone who is smart intelligent and talented rather date Someone who is rich, married and has kids…” A third user trolled, “Han Inki tarah ameer banda fasao…” Another wrote, “Reality of bollywood…”

However, some tried to defend the actress claiming her statement was a general observation. A user wrote, “She didn’t mean personally for Sushant.. It’s a common to fall in love with ur first co star. Because they spend so much time together. Kareena adviced Sara for focusing on her career first.” Another user echoed the same thought and wrote, “When a newcomer comes to industry he/she is linked with first co-star. It has become true many times, and I don’t find any fault in it.”

You can watch the video here and let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Amrita- Dating Advice for Sara.. Kareena- Don’t date your 1st Hero We all knw who was her 1st hero and more than this just look at her reaction which clearly shows how he had been treating in the industry. #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant #SushantNoMore pic.twitter.com/mUDDfQ39E2 — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 15, 2020

