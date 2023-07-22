All the Bollywood cine-goers are now desperately waiting for Karan Johar’s directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, the stellar cast doesn’t stop here but has huge veteran names like – Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. If the recent reports are to be believed, Karan’s upcoming biggie has a humongous budget of Rs 265 crore; scroll below to find out if it’s true.

Since the RURKPK trailer was released, fans have been going gaga over the storyline, and the first few songs of the film are actually fantastic. ‘What Jhumka’ is the next big track in the music industry, and fans are grooving over it, recreating Alia and Ranveer’s hook steps.

According to a source close to Zoom, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar’s most expensive film yet. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is reportedly made with over Rs 265 crore budget, and that is totally believable given Alia and Ranveer are one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood right now.

The publication also revealed that Karan Johar decided to pay reasonable remuneration to the veteran actors and said, “Karan paid all the veteran actors in the cast Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi a lot more than expected. He refused to insult their legendary status by paying them on a par with ‘character’ artistes.”

That’s a tremendous gesture by KJo, and he always leads by example in the entertainment industry.

What are your thoughts on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani being the most expensive Karan Johar film yet? Tell us in the space below.

