Now that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is nearing the completion of his directorial debut tentatively entitled Stardom, the question that his superstar dad SRK is asking is, “Son, am I in it?”

Apparently, while SRK is naturally very keen to be part of his son’s first directorial adventure, Aryan Khan being Aryan Khan (uncompromising and not ready to use his lineage to his advantage), has said no to SRK’s request to be cast in Stardom.

Says a source very close to Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, “Ever since Aryan chose direction and not acting as his profession, SRK has made it very clear that he wants to be a part of Aryan’s webseries. But Aryan would rather not invite comments of star-son privileges so early in his career. So no, I don’t think SRK will be in Stardom.”

Shah Rukh once revealed that his Aryan is not interested in a career as an actor, and that the actor among his children is his daughter Suhana.

Apparently, Suhana Khan does have a cameo in her brother’s debut series. What is in store for SRK’s son is truly a mystery that only time can reveal.

