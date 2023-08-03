Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. His exceptional acting skills, charm, and versatility allowed him to portray a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to intense and dramatic roles. Often called as King Khan, it was not an easy journey to make a mark in the film industry.

SRK’s journey to stardom is a remarkable tale of talent, hard work, and perseverance. While he started his acting career in television in the late 80s, his Bollywood ‘Deewana (1992) marked the beginning of his iconic career in the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan became a dominant force in Bollywood, delivering a string of blockbuster hits throughout the 1990s and 2000s. A journalist once explained how King Khan had to face all the odds to make a mark in Bollywood and went on to become King of Bollywood.

The journalist said, “80s me kaise Shah Rukh Khan ko, Matlab, almost everybody in Bollywood used to hate. Matlab koi Bollywood party nhi thi ke Shah Rukh ko gaali diye bina khatam hote the. Agar SRK ko pull down nahi kiya uske absence me, me naam nahi lunga, bohat bade top actors the, 2-4 actor the us waqt, jinke jhade bade mazboot thi, filmy families se they. Unlog ko ek jalan thi ke, ek ladka aya, aur woh Bandra me Makaan, Mannat kharid ke bait gaya hai. Aur uske har saal 3 blockbusters aati hai, aur suddenly saare power centre shift hogaya tha. Toh Shah Rukh ne woh sab jhela.”

Meanwhile, King Khan made a smashing comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan earlier this, breaking several box office records. He is now gearing up for his next film Jawan. The first song Zinda Banda from the film was recently released on the Internet, and became an instant hit among netizens.

