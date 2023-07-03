Shah Rukh Khan is not only popular in India, but he is known worldwide for being one of the nation’s greatest actors. He is mostly known for his Superhit movies and acting skills, but his fans love him for his humour, wit and sarcasm. He has never stuttered while giving interviews and always has the answers ready.

Now, an old video is once again resurfacing on the internet, where SRK can be seen getting greeted by a python. Yes. That’s right, what you read- a python. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling and watch the video below!

The throwback video that has made its way to social media platforms is from 2019, when Shah Rukh Khan had gone to visit La Trobe University in Australia. In the video, SRK can be seen on stage when a man came with a python in his hand and greeted the actor by wrapping the snake around his neck. Even though this gesture had left the actor a little bit shocked and the fans worried, he immediately handled the situation quite well. He can be seen later smiling and interacting with his audience in his usual charismatic manner.

Check out the video here, as found on YouTube:

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan faced such a bizarre situation. Once, he was invited to an Arabic show where he was pranked and along with the jeep, he fell into a sand pit. In that video clip, SRK could be seen losing his temper on the host of the show, and it had gone crazy viral on the internet.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next movie Jawan directed by Atlee, featuring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his line-up.

Well, did you know about this bizarre incident when Shah Rukh Khan was greeted by a python in Australia? Let us know.

