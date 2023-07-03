After the demonical debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is nobody’s ‘Bhai’ and no one’s ‘Jaan’. Yes, you read that right! No more nonsense casting or doing films for people pleasing.

Salman is known for his golden heart, but he has now decided to stop doing films as a goodwill gesture or overloading the cast with favour-seeking strugglers.

A very close friend of Salman Khan reveals that Salman is searching for the right script. “And by right, I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal,” states a close friend.

Salman’s pal, who has seen him through many ups and downs, says Salman won’t do a film for family and friends. “No more home productions with his brothers as director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

The friend doesn’t rule out a revival of the aborted Sanjay Leela Bhansali project Inshallah.

“Yes, Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career,” the friend lets out.

However, for Salman to collaborate with a director of Bhansali’s stature, he must shed his reputation for directing the director on the sets of his film.

