Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. Known for his charismatic screen presence and unique style, Salman has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres, including romance, action, and comedy.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Dabangg Khan is gearing up for his next film Tiger 3, which is set to release this year in November. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens, a pic from Ek Tha Tiger is going viral on Reddit. Scroll down to know more.

The pic is a comparison between the BTS video of the song Mashallah & and a screengrab from the song. Interestingly, netizens noticed Salman Khan wearing shorts while filming a song, while the song sequence had a top shot that only covered his torso.

Take a look at the viral pic on Reddit below:

As soon as it went viral, many netizens began trolling Salman Khan for wearing shots during the shot. A user wrote, “It was probably reverse… bhai wore shorts so they had to take only top shots,” while another user commented, “For sure. Good to know that he was in his chaddis while telling her to cover up.”

A third user wrote, “I suddenly have a new appreciation for Katrina Kaif’s acting skills,” while another user commented, “In that second picture, Salmon got protruding belly, but in the movie, it’s not visible. It makes one think from very long they are vfxing their bodies and faces to look fitter and younger. There was a point Salman was not even trying a little, he left everything for the vfs and editors.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will see Katrina Kaif returning to her role, and Emraan Hashmi will be an antagonist. It is also said that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo appearance, much like Salman’s cameo in Pathaan.

