Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were one of the most popular and powerful couples on Indian Television. They met on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta, where they played the lead roles of Manav and Archana. The show was a huge success, and their chemistry was undeniable. They fell in love while shooting for the show and fans were elated to see them as a real-life couple as well.

However, their relationship came to an end in 2016. There were speculations, conjectures, and hush-hush talks about why they broke up, but the couple never gave a definitive reason. Some said that it was because of Sushant’s growing fame, while others said that it was because of Ankita’s controlling nature. Whatever the reason, the breakup was a shock to their fans. They were one of the most popular couples on Indian television, and their fans had been hoping that they would get married.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However later in an interview, Ankita Lokhande revealed that she herself was excited to marry Sushant Singh Rajput and the major reason why she rejected Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. Not only them, but she even rejected a debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year and Salman Khan in Sultan! In an interview with Bollywood Bubble few years ago, the actress opened up about ignoring her professional life and keeping her personal life a priority when she was offered these films.

The actress even revealed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted when she rejected his offer. The actress said, “Sanjay sir called me up for Bajirao and said, “Kar le, warna bahot pachtaigi’ and I said, “Nai sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai.” She even elaborated on her personal struggles after she felt that Sushant Singh Rajput chose his career over her. She asserted in the same interview, “I didn’t want to talk about my personal relationship publicly. People misunderstood me, today they come to me and say ‘you left Sushant’. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

However, we cannot confirm what roles were offered to her in these Bhansali films, but they might have been the lead roles as the films were offered to SSR as well! But let us come to even bigger names that will leave you shocked. Ankita was the first choice for Happy New Year and Sultan. For the female lead!

The actress, in the same interview, said, “I gave up on Happy New Year, I remember Farah Khan maám offering me the film, and Shah Rukh Khan sir was like, I will try to give you the best debut. And I was like Bhagwan mera na ho yaar. Mere partner ka sirf acha ho, mera na ho films mein. I was trying to be strong support for Sushant, and I did it.” Other reports suggest that she was the top contender to play Salman Khan’s love interest in Sultan. She was even offered Badlapur personally by Varun Dhawan, suggests a report in Gulte, but she rejected all the films since she wanted to marry Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande made her film debut in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut‘s Manikarnika, where she was the supporting lead. She is currently happily married to a businessman Vicky Jain.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Esha Deol Slapped Amrita Rao To “Protect Her Dignity” After The Vivah Actress ‘Abused Her’ & Said: “She Totally Deserved It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News