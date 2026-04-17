Sanjay Leela Bhansali is returning to the Republic Day window with Love & War, and the box office stakes are sky-high. With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal leading the charge, the opening day records for the biggest Republic Day opener are currently under scrutiny. The film will be arriving in the theaters on January 21, 2027, and now all eyes are on this Bhansali biggie to break records!

Republic Day Box Office – A Goldmine!

The Republic Day weekend has historically been a goldmine for Bollywood. From patriotic films to massive masala entertainers, the January 26 slot has seen some of the biggest opening day numbers in Indian cinema history. As we look ahead to 2027, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal might be looking at some of the biggest numbers!

Love & War Box Office VS Top Republic Day Openers

Without a doubt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is entering the top 10 Republic Day openers at the box office. In fact, it is not even a question that it will push Airlift with an opening day collection of 12.35 crore out of the top 10.

Given the combined star power of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film is looking to rewrite the history books. The top spot for the Republic Day openers is occupied by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The Spy Universe biggie with a collection of 55 crore is the undisputed king of Republic Day openers.

While dethroning King Khan is a mammoth task, the second spot might be an easier target as Sunny Deol’s Border 2 sits at number 2 with an opening day collection of 32.1 crore. Following him is Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (24.6 crore) at number 3.

Love & War is clearly occupying one of the top 3 spots, changing the record books forever. Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was in the top 3 until Border 2 arrived in 2026.

Check out the top 10 Republic Day openers at the box office (India Net Collections).

Pathaan: 55 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Fighter: 24.6 crore Padmaavat: 24 crore Agneepath: 23 crore Raees: 20.42 crore Jai Ho: 17.5 crore Sky Force: 15.3 crore Race 2: 15.12 crore Airlift: 12.35 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Registers 113% BMS Jump In Only 3 Hours – Aims To Beat His Best!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News