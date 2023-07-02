Kangana Ranaut faced brutal trolls over her latest fashion outing. The actress celebrated the success of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru and opted for a stunning tangerine red dress for the same. Netizens slammed her for shaming Westernization and American looks a few days back and tagged her hypocrite. Scroll below for details as she reacts to the similar claim made by Diet Sabya.

For the unversed, fashion critic Diet Sabya took to their Instagram story yesterday and shared Kangana’s fashionable look. They wrote, “Remember when she said she hates fashion? Anywhoo it’s a slay. 10/10 on the lewk! This is a great direction for Gauri and Nainika. It could be huge!”

In response, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “I never said I hate fashion darl….I’m fashionable even when I go to bed. I just want to encourage Made In India products. We must spend there where our own earn. This is a proudly made-in-India dress and a testimony to the fact that we are as good as the best in the world.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s response to Diet Sabya below:

Kangana Ranaut is truly savage, isn’t she?

Meanwhile, Kangana also received massive backlash over celebrating the success of Tiku Weds Sheru, while many disapproved of the film. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avnee Kaur in the lead, the film was directed by Sai Kabir and premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. She plays the role of Indira Gandhi and has put blood, sweat and all her money into the fim. She also has Tejas and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

