Shilpa Shetty, the gorgeous diva of Bollywood who has been in the industry for decades, entertained her audience with not only her films but also her bubbly nature, yoga skills, thumkas and a lot more. Even being in her late 40s, the actress doesn’t look like so. She still looks young and fit and, well, s*xy too.

For the unversed, Shilpa had gone through quite a dark phase after her husband was caught up in a p*rn controversy case. However, after overcoming that stage, the actress has once again made her way to her fans’ hearts, and we are loving every bit of it. However, recently, the diva got trolled for wearing a cut-out gown. Scroll ahead to read netizens’ reactions.

A few hours back, a social media page for celebrities named ‘Viral Bhayani’ shared a video on their Instagram page where Shilpa Shetty looked s*xy as ever in a red one-shoulder cut-out gown and flaunted her toned abs through it. The outfit featured thigh-high detailing as well. She had one in a million figure, and we cannot deny that. Shilpa kept her look classy and sassy.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, as soon as the video started to reach more and more audiences, netizens started to bash the actress left and right. While some took her husband’s name to troll, some pointed at plastic surgery. Trolling Shilpa Shetty, one wrote, “Raj Kundra g ki web series main aap hi heroine ka role play kr do 😜😜😜😜”

Another one commented, “Puri body toh theek hai but plastic surgery nose aise lagti hai jaise alag se chipka rakhi ho..”

While another comment can be read as, “Without makeup kabhi pic post krna phir bolenge.”

One of the netizens penned, “Yoga se hi nahin hoga iske saath saath plastic surgery injection in sabse hoga😂😂”

Well, getting trolled has become part and parcel of an actor or an actress’s life. But do you think this much harshness is necessary? Let us know your thoughts after knowing Shilpa Shetty‘s troll comments.

