Actor Ajaz Khan is well-known for starring in films like Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday. He has also appeared in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7. While the actor had a fair share of controversies, he made headlines in 2021 concerning a drug case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him after searching his home and finding 31 Alprazolam tablets totalling 4.5 grammes in weight. Later, in March of the same year, he was detained. In May 2023, Ajaz was released from prison after serving two years.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Ajaz Khan revealed that while he was incarcerated, he struggled with “anxiety and depression.” He remembered his stay in Mumbai’s ‘packed’ Arthur Road jail. “One day feels like a year inside the jail. One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don’t want to say anything about the person who made the case against me (refers to Sameer Wankhede), and the world is witnessing what’s happening to him. I wish him good luck. I was considered guilty even before the verdict was pronounced. I was finally granted bail by the Supreme Court, but I was in jail for 26 months, and I missed out on work and my son’s growing-up years.”

Ajaz Khan also said, “Arthur Road jail is probably the most crowded in the world with 3,500 people imprisoned against the capacity of 800 prisoners. Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough, but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son. I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail. You wouldn’t want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn’t want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world. He is fine now and turning out to be a good footballer.”

Ajaz Khan further revealed that while incarcerated, he met Armaan Kohli, Sanjay Raut, and Anil Deshmukh. In the jail, he also ran into Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra, the businessman who is Shilpa Shetty’s spouse.

Ajaz Khan added that he plans to create a web series based on his book. He will play the lead role since only real convicts who have been incarcerated can portray the true ordeal.

